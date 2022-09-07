McNary Wildlife Refuge Still Closed due to Toxic Algae

Toxic algae (Fish and wildlife) Toxic algae (Fish and wildlife) loading...

According to the latest information from The Fish And Wildlife Service, toxic algae continues to be a problem in the McNary Wildlife Refuge.

Algae continue to persist into September

The McNary Wildlife Refuge is a popular recreation and nature viewing area near the confluence of the Columbia and Snake Rivers, you pass through it on your way to Walla Walla just outside of Tri-Cities.

However, in early August, the Department of Fish and Wildlife closed the area because they detected significant amounts of toxic algae.

According to information released Wednesday September 7th by Walla Walla Department of Health Communications Director Kylie Maycumber:

"In early August, the Walla Walla Department of Community Health (DCH) was notified by the Department of Ecology that Cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, was discovered at McNary National Wildlife Refuge in sloughs 3 and 4. Due to this discovery, these areas of the refuge were closed. Repeat testing continues to show elevated levels of Cyanobacteria, and this area will remain closed. DCH will continue to monitor these areas."

These algae blooms are becoming more common around the Pacific Northwest, several bodies of water in northern Franklin County have seen them, as well as Moses Lake in recent years. Algae blooms were also spotted along the Columbia River along the Richland shoreline earlier this year.

The algae are very harmful to animals, especially dogs, and can be very deadly to humans as well.