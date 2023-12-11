Man Using Stolen ID to Buy Vehicle Chased, Caught in Kennewick

Man Using Stolen ID to Buy Vehicle Chased, Caught in Kennewick

ID theft suspect captured after trying to buy car using someone else's ID (google street view)

Police aren't the only people who are paying close attention to ID theft.

Spokane man arrested for ID theft at car dealership

Saturday afternoon, Kennewick Police responded to Lithia Dodige, at 7171 West Canal Drive, after some sales workers called them to report a suspicious customer.

The man was trying to buy what police said was a "sports vehicle," but his identity and personal paperwork didn't seem to add up,.

Lithia workers called the Police after finding out the man was trying to use another person's ID to buy the vehicle. They contacted the real person and found they were not looking to buy one.

Get our free mobile app

When officers arrived, the suspect, identified as 45-year-old  Michael Dircks-Schofield of Spokane (his real ID) was contacted but then tried to run from the dealership. He was captured after a short chase and is now in the Benton County jail facing multiple charges related to the ID theft and attempted vehicle purchase.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?

How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.
Filed Under: cars, Crime, Police
Categories: Business, Crime, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA