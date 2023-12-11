Man Using Stolen ID to Buy Vehicle Chased, Caught in Kennewick
Police aren't the only people who are paying close attention to ID theft.
Saturday afternoon, Kennewick Police responded to Lithia Dodige, at 7171 West Canal Drive, after some sales workers called them to report a suspicious customer.
The man was trying to buy what police said was a "sports vehicle," but his identity and personal paperwork didn't seem to add up,.
Lithia workers called the Police after finding out the man was trying to use another person's ID to buy the vehicle. They contacted the real person and found they were not looking to buy one.
When officers arrived, the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Michael Dircks-Schofield of Spokane (his real ID) was contacted but then tried to run from the dealership. He was captured after a short chase and is now in the Benton County jail facing multiple charges related to the ID theft and attempted vehicle purchase.