Man Passed Out Behind Wheel, 6-year-old in His Truck in Richland

A suspect, whose ID has not yet been released, was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for DUI after officers were called to a suspicious truck in Richland.

RPD responds Thursday evening to the Uptown Shopping Center Parking Lot

Around 8:15 PM Police were called to do a welfare check, a man was seen slumped over the wheel of a white truck parked in the lot. Officers located and contacted the man, and were able to wake him up.

An adult female, a six-year-old child and a dog were also in the cab. They were taken to an area residence and are safe, the man was charged with DUI and is now in the Benton County Jail..

The investigation continues.