Major Spokane Drug Bust a First in Eastern WA, Find Out Why

he US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA announced Tuesday two men are under indictment for one of the more eye-opening drug operations seen in our area.

Men caught with drugs, cash, firearms and more

According to the US Attorney's Office in Spokane:

|"... a federal grand jury has indicted Timothy Gary Maddox on 10 felony counts and Nicholas Bryan Adams on 7 felony counts in connection to the seizure of drugs, firearms, and two commercial pill presses. "

A pill press is what's used to manufacture pills out of fentanyl, meth, or any other drug substance. US Attorney Vanessa A. Waldreff said this seizure of the pill press was the first of its kind in Eastern WA.

The machines are not illegal, but this was the first one officials have found on scene as part of a drug operation.

The two suspects were caught with $57K in cash, fentanyl, heroin coke, and some disturbing firearms. More than a dozen guns were confiscated, as well as suppressors (silencers) and switchers to convert semi-automatic weapons to fully automatic.

According to the US Attorney's Office, it was a lengthy investigation:

"Maddox and Adams were arrested in connection to a months-long drug investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Regional Street Crimes Unit consisting of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Police Department, Spokane Valley Police Department, Customs and Border Protection, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Washington State Department of Corrections, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. "