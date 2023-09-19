King County Man Hides $7M Worth of Drugs Inside Spare Tire

Drugs hidden in tire (California Highway Patrol) Drugs hidden in tire (California Highway Patrol) loading...

A SeaTac (King County) WA man is in jail in California facing multiple drug charges after a September 8th traffic stop turned up over 100 pounds of drugs inside a spare tire.

The man was pulled over on I-5 near Fresno

The California Highway Patrol reports a drug K-9 officer happened to do a traffic stop on a car driven by 27-year-old Carlos Jordan Lopez in Fresno County.

During the stop, the officer noticed a heavy smell of narcotics, and inside the trunk of the 2013 Camry was an unusually large spare tire.

The officer's K-9 dog reacted on the area, giving them probable cause to search. They cut open the fire, and investigators found 107 pounds of fentanyl-laced tablets and 45 pounds of cocaine. The 152 pounds of drugs had an approximate street value of $7.3 million dollars.

Get our free mobile app

The drugs were headed, says CHP, to the Fresno area, or possibly other locations in CA. Investigators did not release information about where the drugs specifically originated from. Lopez is now in the Fresno County jail facing charges of cocaine and fentanyl possession and transporting the illegal drugs across multiple county lines.

The investigation continues.