Kennewick to Open Park Spash Pads Memorial Day Weekend

Grange Park Splashpad (City of Kennewick Parks and Recreation) Grange Park Splashpad (City of Kennewick Parks and Recreation) loading...

All over Kennewick splash pads are one of the most widely-used facilities in the summer.

The City of Kennewick to open splash pads soon

Friday, May 12th, the City of Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department announced they will be opening the popular splash features on Memorial Day weekend.

There are four such facilities in Kennewick, at the following parks:

Columbia Park, Grange Park, Southridge Sports and Events Complex, and Underwood Park.

Grange Park is on South Union next to the library, and Underwood Park is at 2020 west 7th, not far from the Zintel Canyon Playground.

Each contains a different variety of water features.

Splash pad hours of operation will be (starting Memorial Day Weekend) 9 AM to 7 PM 7 days a week.