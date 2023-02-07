Fire Destroys Grant County Home

A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation.

The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning.

"A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said.

When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

Whitaker says firefighters went into what's called an exterior attack on the fire.

"There was no interior because the structure was already compromised at that time."

Chief Whitaker says no one was injured.

"We confirmed fairly early that the homeowners were out of town. And no one was home." Whitaker said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

