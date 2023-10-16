Kennewick Mini-bike Rider Scatters Teachers, Students at Park Middle School

Mini bike rider ((KPD) Mini bike rider ((KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police are seeking to identify and locate this man, for his role in an incident Monday.

Mini-bike rider tears through middle school grounds

Around 1 PM Monday, Police say this man rode a mini-bike onto the grounds at Park Middle School, located at the intersection of 10th and Garfield.

The school resource officer said the man drove at a very high rate of speed through the grounds, while a number of teachers and students were outside.

According to KPD, fortunately no one was hit. KPD said the man rode away and was not at the school when other officers arrived.

Anyone who may have information, or know who this person is call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

According to WA State Law, by way of the website WABikes.org:

46.61.710 Mopeds and gas powered bikes & scooters are not allowed on sidewalks or trails.