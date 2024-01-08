Kennewick Massage Owner’s License Suspended over Criminal Claims

A Pierce County, WA business owner has had massage business licenses revoked by WA state after he was charged in connection with organized crime, namely prostitution and money laundering.

Four of his businesses are in Kennewick, at least one in Wenatchee

Linhui Yan is facing criminal charges related to his businesses, according to Yahoo News and police reports, as well as the WA State Department of Health, four of which are in Kennewick. They include Angel Massage on West Clearwater and Lin's Massage listed at 200 North Volland. The DOH listed 13 properties he owns or operates.

Lin's Massage Kennewick (google street view) Lin's Massage Kennewick (google street view) loading...

In 2023, he was hit with multiple charges, and over the weekend, the Department of Health formally revoked his license.

According to reports, police were notified by a nearby business owner in Wenatchee that Yan's business there appeared to be engaged in prostitution. A variety of modifications he made to the business led the other owner to believe the illegal activity was taking place, including reports of people hearing sex sounds coming from inside the facility. Shortly after that, Yan reportedly showed up with construction equipment and tools and began to install soundproofing in the building.

This led to an investigation into most of his parlors, including the ones in Kennewick. The revocation means all of his properties must stop offering the services.