Kennewick Goes After Weeds, Watch for ‘Yellow’ Curbs Next Week

Beginning on or around April 1st, if you see light yellow 'stripes' on curbs and gutters, that means the city has sprayed for weeds.

Kennewick going after noxious weed growth

According to the Washington State Noxious Weed Board, noxious weeds are non-native, invasive plants that are considered a threat to other natural growth and plants in a region. They can interfere with the growth of grass, flowers, trees, crops, and more.

Some common noxious weeds in WA state include blueweed, knotweed, Canadian thistle, common ragwort, garlic mustard to name a few.

Kennewick plans to treat all gutters and curbs on all major streets and intersections, and the chemicals will be tinged with a light yellow hue so people know what areas have been treated. The spray dries in about 30 minutes.

Don't touch the wet spray

The city says people should avoid touching the yellow areas, and keep pets away. If you come in contact with the wet spray, be sure to thoroughly wash the affected area, and remove and wash any clothing that comes in contact.

The yellow color is expected to fade in a few weeks. For more information, click here.