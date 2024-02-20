Kennewick Drunk Driver Parks Car in Middle of Road

A wayward drunk driver is in the Benton County Jail after a strange incident Monday night.

Drunk driver parks car in middle of road

Around 10:37 PM, Kennewick Police responded to a report of a reckless driver near the intersection of North Johnson Street and West Clearwater Ave.

After a quick search, Officers found the suspect's vehicle, parked in the southbound lane of North Johnson, near the middle of the road, and it was close to the intersection with Clearwater.

Get our free mobile app

The driver Adam Stilson, was with the vehicle and was found to be driving under the influence. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on DUI charges. Fortunately, no other vehicles were hit or involved.