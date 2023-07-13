Investigations at Gorge Show Net 13 Busts, $200K in Drugs

Gorge at George (Google earth) Gorge at George (Google earth) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office, along with the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET), Homeland Security and the Moses Lake PD conducted numerous patrols and investigations at the Gorge at George last weekend.

During Dead and Co. Show 13 arrested

Last Saturday featured a concert by the group Dead and Co., the remaining members of The Grateful Dead, fronted by John Mayer.

Get our free mobile app

The GCSO says a total of 13 people were arrested, with a total of 15 total drug charges. The sweeps were conducted with the cooperation of the Gorge management and staff, whom the GCSO says welcomes law enforcement presence to ensure safety.

According to the GCSO:

"Many concert events attract narcotics users as well as people involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics and controlled substances. The types of controlled substances seized by law enforcement over the weekend ranged from hallucinogenics (psilocybin mushrooms and LSD), dissociative anesthetics (Ketamine), stimulants (MDMA, MDA, cocaine), and cannabis."

An estimated total of between 20 and 25,000 people attended the weekend event, by comparison, the 2021 population of Moses Lake was just over 25K.

About the weekend sweeps the GCSO also said:

"Also seized were more than $23,000 dollars in cash, six vehicles, and an AR-style ghost gun with armor-piercing ammunition. Investigators say it is common for some narcotics traffickers to protect their illegal enterprise with firearms."