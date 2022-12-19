Inslee’s Proposed Budget Includes $15 Million for Abortion Services

Getty Getty loading...

According to the Governor's proposed 2023-25 budget, $15 million would go towards abortion services.

Federal funds cannot be used for most abortion cases

According to a breakdown of the budget, as well as information from The Center Square, $15 million in taxpayer money would be utilized to pay for abortion services and related training.

According to The Center Square:

“$7,407,000 of the general fund — state appropriation for fiscal year 2024 and $7,603,000 of the general fund — state appropriation for fiscal year 2025 is provided solely to provide reimbursement for abortion services to providers of abortion care, to provide funding for travel costs for abortion care, including but not limited to childcare and meals, and to provide grants to public four year higher education institutions that offer advanced degree programs in nursing, medicine, and pharmacy to develop and offer abortion care training.”

Federal law bans providing funding for abortions unless it involves rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.

The money comes from the $1.2 billion DOH budget. The budget is not set in stone, it still has to be approved by the legislature, which convenes on January 9th, 2023.