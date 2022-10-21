Inslee to Seek Constitutional Amendment to Codify Abortion

Just like Joe Biden did the other day when he pledged to try to codify abortion at the Federal level if Democrats can control Congress after the mid-terms, Gov. Inslee has similar plans.

Inslee says he is working on Constitutional Amendment to make abortion rights permanent.

Get our free mobile app

Inslee, speaking Friday, October 21st. at Western Washington University, said he plans to introduce the amendment proposal. According to KING-5 TV, and other sources, Inslee said:

"Washington was a pro-choice state," Inslee said at a press conference Friday morning. "Washington state is a pro-choice state. We intend to make it a constitutional amendment to ensure Washington state will always be a pro-choice state.”

“This right needs to be enshrined in the basic foundational document of the state of the Washington.”

He also attacked the GOP in his address:

“Washington state needs to stop this Republican attempt. Not just this year, not just next year but every year.”

A Constitutional Amendment requires at least a two-thirds vote by both chambers of the state legislature, instead of a simple majority like most legislation. Then it must also be approved by voters. Via You-Tube, Inslee's address can be watched below.



