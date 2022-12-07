Inslee Skips Visit with Spokane Mayor, County Sheriff During Visit

According to a published report in The Center Square, apparently, Governor Inslee did not meet with Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward or Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich when he was there Monday.

As widely reported Inslee visits opening of new treatment center in Spokane

Many state media outlets reported on the Governor visiting the new homeless and counseling treatment center called “The Catalyst Project” which is overseen by Catholic Charities. The former Quality Inn West Hills location is the building, which will provide at least 100 beds for homeless persons as well as multiple drug and substance abuse counselors and other support staff.

The project differs from previous attempts by the state to fix homelessness because instead of just buying up old hotels and sticking homeless persons in them, the Catalyst Project also screens and interviews these people while attempting to help them beat addiction and be able to pursue a healthier life.

Inslee snubbed the Mayor and Sheriff

Previously, Inslee was invited by the Sheriff to see Camp Hope, which is the homeless encampment along Interstate 90 on WA State DOT property. The camp is just west of the Freya Exit about two miles east of the North Division exit.

The camp, which is illegally staged on DOT property, was once over 600 people, but is now down to between 240 and 400. The city and county have threatened to close it because they say DOT and the state have not taken any action on the issue.

According to The Center Square, Sheriff Knezovich said Inslee came to town without ever responding to his invitation. Knezovich told the Center Square:

“The governor didn’t even bother to reach out to me..."

His snub also included Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward as well. During his visit, Inslee was accompanied by an official from Catholic Charities, as well as the Washington State DOT. Many people from Camp Hope, which has been a thorn in the side of the city, are expected to be moved to the Catalyst Project soon.

It is believed by some that Inslee chose not to meet with the Sheriff because he has threatened to sweep the camp and take other actions, due to massive complaints from citizens.