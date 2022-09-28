Important Building Code Hearings Coming to Yakima Sept. 29-30

The Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) says code hearings scheduled for this week in Yakima are going to determine home costs for buyers for some time.

Washington State Building Code Council holding hearings in Yakima

If you're a prospective home buyer, or thinking about having one built, you might want to pay attention to what comes out of these hearings. The BIAW has several builders and other members who are testifying in hearings on September 29-30 in Yakima.

Included in those who will present information to the council is a homebuilder from the Tri-City Area, according to The BIAW's Janelle Guthrie.

The BIAW released a statement that read as follows (in part):

"The Building Industry Association of Washington is urging the council to postpone the adoption of the new codes until the housing supply crisis in Washington can first be addressed.

Already, 80% of Washington families can’t afford to purchase a median-priced home in Washington,” said 2022 BIAW President Joseph Irons. “When we are already facing a housing affordability crisis, we shouldn’t be making it worse by adding more and more costs onto the construction of new homes. As a certified green remodeler and a member of the National Climate Change Task Force, I understand and support the need to address climate change and energy efficiency."

According to data from its members, including contractors and others who build the homes and other structures, the proposed new 'green' policies adopted by the state could add as much as $24,700 to the cost of a new home.

Get our free mobile app

Much of the cost would be having to use electricity instead of natural gas, which will not be allowed in homes beginning in July 2023. The BIAW says these current proposals would eliminate an estimated 53,000 families from being able to afford a home purchase. These new codes stem from environmental laws pushed by Gov. Inslee and legislative Democrats in the last two legislative sessions.

The hearings will be held at the following venues in Yakima:

Residential Energy Code

When: Sept. 29, 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 129 N 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901

Codes: IBC (structural), IEBC, IRC, IMC, UPC, WUI and IFGC

When: Sept. 30, 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 129 N 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901