Illegal U-Turn Driver Triggers Injury Crash Near Quincy

The driver who triggered a two-vehicle crash near Quincy early Wednesday morning was airlifted to a hospital in Wenatchee, said Grant County Sheriff's Department Deputies.

Man attempted an illegal U-turn and was hit by another car

The GCSO says early Wednesday, a 2001 Honda CRV driven by 23-year-old Michael Hagadorn of Ephrata was stopped on the northside shoulder of Adams Road Northwest, heading in the westbound direction. near the intersection with Road 5 Northwest.

The location is about five miles southeast of Quincy in Grant County.

Deputies say the driver then attempted to make a U-turn and head east, but he turned directly in front of an eastbound vehicle driven by 41-year-old Gerardo Santiago Francisco of Quincy.

The impact knocked both vehicles into the ditch. Hagadorn sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in Quincy, then airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. There is no report on his updated condition.

Francisco was taken by a private vehicle to Quincy Valley Medical Center to be checked for minor injuries.

The GCSO says Hagadorn will be cited for making an unsafe U-turn from a stopped position (illegal U-turn). No other vehicles were involved in the crash.