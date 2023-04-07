Ice Harbor Dam-Franklin County Suicide Victim Identified by Authorities

Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond and the department have released information about an apparent suicide.

Woman found in the area of boat launch by Ice Harbor Dam

Raymond reported Deputies responded to the North Shore Recreation and Boat Launch area located just to the east of Ice Harbor Dam in Franklin County on Wednesday, April 5th.

Authorities did not reveal what time they were called out or the exact location at the launch where the woman was located.

The FCSO says the woman, identified as 48-year-old Amy Lee, appears to have died by way of suicide, the department said "suicide" is suspected and being investigated as such.

The investigation continues, and Raymond and the FCSO emphasized for anyone who is experiencing difficulties or know of someone you suspect might need help, there is 24-7 assistance via the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

You can call 988 for yourself, or to get help for someone you know. Just call 988.