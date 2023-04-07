Boulder Cave So Crowded It’s Time For Reservations

Each year thousands of people visit the Boulder Cave Day Use Area (DUA) located on the Naches Ranger District. The U.S. Forest Service says because so many people visit every year they're implementing a timed reservation system for visitors starting on May 24. The day use area includes Boulder Cave Trail, River Walk Barrier Free Trail, picnic area, and shelter.

THAT'S A LOT OF PEOPLE IN THE CAVE

Forest officials say they see upwards of 50,000 people visit every year with many turned away because there's no parking. A press release says the "high public demand and limited parking and access at the site have made it difficult to manage visitor use in recent years. The timed reservation system will increase public safety, reduce public frustration due to long wait times, and create a more enjoyable visitor experience by reducing congestion."

IF YOU PLAN A TRIP DO IT 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE

If you plan a trip this year remember you'll need to make reservations in advance on the Recreation.gov website: https://www.recreation.gov/timed-entry/10089740; or by calling 1-877-444-6777. You can make reservations 14 days in advance. Same day reservations are not available.Reservations will guarantee you'll have a parking space.

THE RESERVATIONS AREN'T FREE

Forest officials say timed tickets cost $5 per vehicle with a $2 service charge per transaction. They say the "option to use the Northwest Forest Pass and other applicable passes remains in effect and this information will need to be provided when reservations are booked."

