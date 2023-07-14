Husband Slits Wife’s Throat in Front of her Soap Lake Business

Area where woman was found (SLPD) Area where woman was found (SLPD) loading...

Soap Lake Police and the Grant County Sheriff's Office are still trying to determine what caused a man to slit his wife's throat in front of her business Thursday morning.

The woman was found on the sidewalk, bleeding, and rushed to the hospital.

51-year-old Samuel Montaya of Quincy had fled the scene by the time Soap Lake Police arrived at the Tutti Frutti Bar ice cream shop.

Around 11:45 officers arrived, and the woman told them her husband had slit her through with a knife. She was rushed by helicopter to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

According to witnesses, Montoya assaulted his wife, when police arrived bystanders were giving her first aid.

According to the SLPD, the woman either owns or works at the business. Montoya is in the Grant County Jail facing attempted 1st Degree Murder charges, the investigation continues. No update on the woman's condition was available.