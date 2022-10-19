HS Volleyball Girl Suffers Concussion After Spike By Trans Player

According to numerous reports, including KTVO-TV and Ari Hoffman of the Post Millenial, a female high school volleyball player suffered neck injuries and a concussion after being hit in the face with a spike from a transgender player on an opposing team.

North Carolina girl still awaiting clearance to return to team

In the wake of the incident, the girl's high school canceled several remaining games against the team with the trans player.

In the last week of September Hiwassee High School in Cherokee County was playing against Highlands High School when the girl was hit in the face by a spike. According to school board members following a discussion on the matter, the ball was said to be traveling about "70 miles per hour" when it hit the girl.

Highlands HS has a transgender player. According to KTVO-TV, the school board voted to cancel further games between Hiwassee and Highlands:

"Cherokee school board members went back and forth discussing whether a competitive advantage existed for the Highlands volleyball team, and ultimately voted 5 to 1 to end competition with them."

According to reports including the Education First Alliance, the female player hit in the face suffered significant neck injuries, concussion symptoms as well as vision problems. The Alliance report and others say the girl has yet to receive clearance to return to play.

North Carolina HS rules from their governing body grant certain allowances for transgender athletes to compete in sports designated for the opposing sex.

A search of at least 3 pages of online results in two different search engines online reveals while there was extensive local-regional coverage of the incident, it has been completely ignored by national media.