How Did This Vehicle End Up Here? Wednesday Crash on Highway

A crash that occurred sometime around noon on Wednesday left this car straddling some jersey barriers south of the Blue Bridge.

Kennewick Fire crews respond

A search of WSP reports has not yet turned up specifics, but according to Kennewick Firefighters Facebook page, they assisted with the removal of this car from atop some jersey barriers. We checked Washington State Patrol because they are responsible for handling accidents on state highways.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of SR 395, south of the Blue Bridge. It appears the vehicle was stuck on the overpass that crosses the highway over Canal Drive in Kennewick, headed up the hill toward Yelm St.

The emergency workers said there was just the driver on board, but fortunately, it was a non-injury, non-transport crash.

However, explaining this to the driver's insurance company will probably be difficult. No idea how the vehicle ended up there, but there have been crashes in the past where a vehicle hits one of those concrete jersey barriers at such an angle that they can actually 'climb' or drive up the side because it's slightly sloped. Don't know if that happened here.

For that to happen there has to be a reasonably high rate of speed, certainly found on SR 395.