Gov. Inslee, Others Oppose Federal Expansion of Gas Pipeline

Wednesday, Gov. Inslee and several political leaders voiced their opposition to a recent Federal expansion of a gas pipeline.

Inslee claims it will cause environmental damage

According to information released by Inslee's Office:

"Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and Western state attorneys general Bob Ferguson, Ellen Rosenblum, and Rob Bonta all opposed the project's approval."

The project in question they oppose is the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approving the expansion of the GTN Xpress fracked gas pipeline.

The pipeline carries natural gas through Idaho, WA, and OR, and is owned by a Canadian company, TC Energy, who previously owned the now-defunct Keystone Gas Pipeline.

The project would, according to Pipeline Journal.com:

"The GTN Xpress project seeks to increase the capacity of the existing Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline, which stretches through the states of Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. This expansion will facilitate the transportation of approximately 150 million cubic feet (4.2 million cubic meters) of natural gas per day.

The approved plan includes modifications to three compressor stations along the pipeline route. These stations, located in Kootenai County, Idaho; Walla Walla County, Washington; and Sherman County, Oregon, play a critical role in regulating gas pressure and flow over long distances within the pipeline."

Inslee, and these other officials, along with the controversial environmental group Columbia Riverkeepers, plan to petition the Federal government against this expansion.