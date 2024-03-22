Gonzaga Knocks McNeese Out of Saddle by 21 in NCAA Tourney (IMAGES)

After a season that saw the Bulldogs get criticism (some justified, some not) and finish second in the West Coast Conference and the WCC Tourney, they appear to have found some momentum.

Bulldogs pull away from McNeese State

Gonzaga, after a steady start, pulled away in the second half to defeat the Cowboys 86-65. McNeese was one of a number of teams considered to be possibly 'dangerous' in the tournament, and they hung around the first half.

Get our free mobile app

Now the Bulldogs take on Kansas, who had to fight to beat a game Samford Team 93-89. Game time will be 11:30 AM Pacific, that's when the pregame will air on Townsquare Media's Newstalk870AM, the home of Gonzaga Basketball in the Columbia Basin. Here are some images from the McNeese contest (Getty images).

McNeese v Gonzaga Getty Images loading...

McNeese v Gonzaga Getty Images loading...

McNeese v Gonzaga Getty Images loading...

McNeese v Gonzaga Getty Images loading...

McNeese v Gonzaga Getty Images loading...

McNeese v Gonzaga Getty Images loading...

McNeese v Gonzaga Getty Images loading...