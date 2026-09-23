Over a recent ten year period, if you took a generic drug, there's a chance you were overcharged, according to a major settlement.

WA Attorney General Announces 47-State Settlement

The AG's Office released information Tuesday, September 22nd, about a settlement with major drug manufacturers about alleged price fixing.

The companies included Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex, Heritage, and Heritage’s parent company, Emcure. They are among the leading makers of generic drugs.

Did You Take Any On the List Since 2009?

Some of the leading drugs included Augmentin, Zithromax, Adderall, Buspar, Celebrex, and many, many others. If you took the generic equivalent of any of the drugs on the settlement list, you could be entitled to compensation.

The AG's Office says the long-running legal action claimed these manufactuers colluded to raise prices on dozens (if not hundreds) of generic medicines and drugs.

The AG's Office has released a List

The list is way to long to publish here, but if you click here, you can look up your medication. The AG's involved urge consumers to look up their drugs, and if they are on the list, they can fill out a form to determine if they are eligible and entitled to compensation. The exact compensation was not laid out in the news release, but the overall settlement is for $96.5 million.

Again, the list of generics, along with their brand-name originator\, is here.

To find out more and to file for compensation, visit the AG Generic Drugs Settlement Webiste.