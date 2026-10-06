The FDA issued the recall recently, for 112K cases of various Gatorade beverage products. (NOTE--the image with our story is for illustration purposes only, NOT part of the actual recall).

What Prompted The Recall?

The voluntary recall was centered around the following products, according to the Food and Drug Administration:

"Gatorade’s 28-ounce bottles of Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange, and Orange Zero."

Undisclosed Food Dyes in the Beverages

It has to do with undeclared food dyes in the beverages. In this case, the FDA says the presence of Yellow 6 and or Yellow 5 dyes was not included on the label of ingredients. FDA Officials say this happens occasionally, and is not an uncommon mistake.

Although the chances remain small, some persons do have allergies to food dyes, and FDA rules concerning product listings are very strict. The 122,000 cases were distributed to be sold in 36 states, including Washington.

How Would You Know if Your Gatorade is Recalled?

The FDA released the lot, or batch numbers of the affected products.

Lot 091026 DL – JUN 07 27 Lot 091126 DL – JUN 08 27 Lot 072226 DT – APR 18 27 Lot 072426 TL – APR 20 27 Lot 073126 TL – APR 27 27 Lot 072926 TL – APR 25 27 Lot 073026 TL – APR 25 27 Lot 081026 TL – MAY 07 27 Lot 082126 OA – APR 18 27 Lot 080126 DL – APR 28 27 Lot 082026 DL – MAY 17 27 Lot 083126 DT – JUN 07 27 Lot 082526 KM – MAY 22 27 Lot 090426 KM – JUN 01 27 Lot 072726 TL – APR 23 27



Dye side effects may include a mild rash, or an allergic-type of asthma, according to FDA Officials.

Affected products, if already purchased, can be either disposed of or returned to the point of sale.