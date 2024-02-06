Washington State Mulls Genius Trick to Nail Speeders: Highway Cameras!

What Is House Bill 2485 In Washington State And How Does It Work?

You might be aware of traffic cameras in some busy intersections that'll snap a photo of you running a red light but Washington State is cooking up something new that might surprise you.



Photitos2016 Photitos2016 loading...

Is Washington Planning On Installing Traffic Cameras On State Highways?

I've seen a few of my friends that have got caught in traffic cams and then later you get your fine and your photo in the mail weeks later. If you drive along the Columbia Gorge, signs say that police patrol from the sky so you are not alone even if you think you are.

Get our free mobile app

Washington State is proposing a new way to nab speeders along the highways.

House Bill 2485 would create a program in Washington State where traffic cameras will now be installed along the highways. It means that in the middle of nowhere, you could get a ticket for exceding the speed limit and not know about it until months later after you receive your ticket in the mail.

Congestion Charging Begins In London Getty Images loading...

Washington State officials have gone on record saying the cameras are about safety more than busting speeders. If the bill passes, the Washington Department of Transportation says the cameras will be marked and visible to drivers thanks to the WSP.

As technology gets better and cheaper, the cameras might soon become a normal sight on the freeways and highways of Washington State.

jsteck jsteck loading...

According to Yahoo.com, the first offense if caught by one of these safety cameras will be $124 and then escalate after that.

Do you agree with this proposed bill? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments below.

5 Devastating Landslides in Washington State That'll Shock You Do you recall these five destructive landslides in Washington State history? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Here Are The 4 Most Violent Cities In Washington State Get informed and find out which city is the most dangerous when it comes to violent crime. See where your town ranks on this list of the 4 most violent cities in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals