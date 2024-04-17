Ford Loss of Drive Power Recall Affects Thousands of WA Vehicles

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for 450K vehicles over what is called a loss of drive power.

The recall involves Ford Broncos and Maverick trucks

Ford has recalled the following vehicles, according to CNN Business:

"The models affected include Ford Bronco Sport SUVs made between 2021 to 2024 and the Ford Maverick pickups made between 2022 to 2023, specifically totaling 456,565 units."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Commission (NHTSA) says the vehicles could be victim to an undetected low battery charge, which could result in a loss of "electrical accessories" or even drive power while moving, which could greatly increase the chances of a crash.

The NHTSA says owners can go to a Ford dealership, where they will recalibrate the body control module, and power train modules for free. Ford says recall letters will begin to be sent on May 13, and the specific recall number is 24S24.

Drivers can also call Ford for more information at 1-866-436-7332. Of the recalled vehicles, the majority were Broncos, and 172,415 were the newer Ford Maverick trucks, pictured below.

