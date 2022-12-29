Fire Guts Pasco Structure, Was Possibly Used by Squatters

Area of Pasco fire (Google street view) Area of Pasco fire (Google street view) loading...

Pasco Fire crews battled a blaze at an empty residence early Thursday morning.

The building was supposed to be unoccupied, but some people might have been living there

Ben Shearer, Public Information Officer for the Pasco Fire Department, reported Thursday an early morning fire gutted an empty residence.

Around 4:08 AM crews were called to 609 Clark Street, and found a structure that was clearly engulfed in flames. The reporting party said they saw fire coming from windows as well as flames visible inside.

The building was supposed to be unoccupied, says Shearer, but neighbors said recently that several people had broken in and were living there. Fire crews beat back the flames, then doused the interior fire, but were not able to access the attic or basement. They had to get into them from the outside, which Shearer said slowed down operations.

Crews treated the building as if it were occupied, but no one was found inside.

The owner says the building was supposed to be vacant, power and water were not active.

The building owner said the structure was vacant, without power and water, and no one was supposed to be living there. Shearer said the scene has been turned over to Pasco's Code Enforcement officers so it can be secured and measures are taken to prevent further entry.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.