FCSO–Mail Theft Suspect’s Vehicle Looked Like “Mail Tornado”

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports it appears all the victims of a recent mail theft spree will be getting their letters.

27 victims identified, mail recovered

According to the FCSO information was released about a suspect who was arrested late last week, on charges of alleged mail theft (and possibly other crimes).

After getting a search warrant for the suspect's vehicle, Deputies recovered hundreds of letters and other mail items. According to the FCSO, the suspect's car looked like a "mail tornado" had gone off inside.

Over the last day or so, Deputy Yates (pictured in our story) went through each item and was able to compile the mail taken from each residence. All told, 27 victims were identified, but it appears they will be able to get all their mail back.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is facing multiple felony counts for mail theft, which is a Federal offense. Even if it's junk mail, one or more illegally taken items qualify for Federal charges.