WSU AD Testifies in Congress on NCAA Name, Image and Likeness Policy

(Washington, DC) -- A hearing on the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness Policy was headed up by Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) and included testimony from Washington State University Atheltic Director Pat Chun. Congresswoman McMorris-Rodgers, from the Spokane area told those assembled she was emphasizing the importance that college athletes have the chance to succeed both academically and professionally. Chun spoke about both the pitfalls student-athletes can encounter with the current NIL policy, along with a desire to have the NCAA work with Congress to ensure students are treated fairly with NIL. He did say the school supports NIL

Chun told the House Energy and Commerce Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee that “name, Image and Likeness (NIL) While Washington State takes pride in the benefits and experiences it provides our student athletes, we acknowledge there is a need for more. NIL was intended to be the next significant benefit permissible for student-athletes."

McMorris-Rodgers added “it is unreasonable to expect student athletes to balance their studies with navigating a maze of complex and conflicting laws. They are put in a potentially devastating position of running afoul of rules they would need a law firm to provide counsel on."

Chun wants Congress to partner with the NCAA to develop federal standards that cut the negative impact of the existing NIL environment.

