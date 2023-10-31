Elderly Man Safe After Wandering 23 Miles From Grandview Home

An elderly Grandview man is back home and safe after he was located by Benton County Deputies.

Officers receive report of an elderly man walking down a road

A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy was able to return an elderly man to his home near Grandview after he was found wandering on a county road south of Prosser late Monday night.

Dispatchers got a call from a concerned driver who saw the elderly man, wearing only light clothing, who appeared to be lost as he walked along Sellards Road near Lincoln Grade, nearly six miles south of Prosser. At that time, temperatures were in the upper 20's.

The man was very cold and appeared confused. Deputies were able to get him warmed up in their patrol car and were able to locate his address, which was near Grandview.

The man was returned safely to his family home, apparently, they were not aware he had wandered off. No word if he was suffering from any medical conditions, but the estimated distance he traveled by road was about 23 miles. That included crossing the Yakima River.