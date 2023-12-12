Egg Semi-Truck Crash Scrambles Traffic on Busy West-Side Highway

If you've ever driven SR-18, you know how busy it is. It's a heavily traveled highway from I-90 to Auburn, Tacoma and other cities.

Tuesday morning crash makes road slippery.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports the large semi-truck was carrying a full load of eggs when the crash occurred.

WSDOT did not say what led up to the incident, or how many vehicles were involved, but the truck did sustain significant damage, and much of its load was dumped onto the road.

No injuries were reported, but it took a number of hours to lean the slippery mess off the highway,

The crash occurred around 4 AM, as of 8:15 AM (the last report from WSDOT) the road was still congested and traffic was backed up nearly two miles, the crash was about 20 miles northeast of Auburn.

