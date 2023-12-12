Egg Semi-Truck Crash Scrambles Traffic on Busy West-Side Highway

Egg Semi-Truck Crash Scrambles Traffic on Busy West-Side Highway

Egg truck crash (WSDOT)

If you've ever driven SR-18, you know how busy it is.  It's a heavily traveled highway from I-90 to Auburn, Tacoma and other cities.

Tuesday morning crash makes road slippery.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports the large semi-truck was carrying a full load of eggs when the crash occurred.

WSDOT did not say what led up to the incident, or how many vehicles were involved, but the truck did sustain significant damage, and much of its load was dumped onto the road.

No injuries were reported, but it took a number of hours to lean the slippery mess off the highway,

Get our free mobile app

The crash occurred around 4 AM, as of 8:15 AM (the last report from WSDOT) the road was still congested and traffic was backed up nearly two miles, the crash was about 20 miles northeast of Auburn.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks

Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn

Filed Under: truck, food, crash, eggs
Categories: Business
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA