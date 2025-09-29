Drunk Driver Mistakes Kennewick Irrigation Canal for Roadway

Early Sunday morning, Kennewick Police responded to a bizarre case of water 'driving.'

Officers head to main irrigation canal on 19th Ave.

Shortly after midnight, Police got a call from a witness, who spotted a man in a pickup driving through the canal in the 3300 block of West 19th. He was not trying to cross it, but was driving it slowly like a road.

When Officers arrived the truck was not moving and the man was still inside the cab, with water up to the running boards.

He was contacted and arrested for suspicion of DUI. The truck was safely removed. In about 2 weeks, that and of canals will be empty in the region.

Police didn't say if the man was doing it for fun, or accidentally drove in and was trying to find a way out.