Drunk Driver Triggers 3-Vehicle Injury Crash North of Prosser

Alcohol is believed to be the trigger for a 3-vehicle crash late Thursday night.

Benton County Deputies say one person injured

Deputies responded to the four-way stop at the intersection of Johnson and Gap Roads, about 2 miles northwest of Prosser.

A vehicle driven by a 25-year-old male failed to stop at the four-way, hit another vehicle in the intersection, then struck another vehicle close by.

No one sustained critical injuries, but a female riding with the suspect driver complained of dizziness and was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The male driver was jailed on Suspicion of DUI, and possibly other pending charges.