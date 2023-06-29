Drug Suspect Smashes Through Door of Richland Music Store

Uptown breakin (RPD) Uptown breakin (RPD) loading...

Richland Police continue to investigate a strange incident that occurred in the Uptown Shopping Area on Wednesday, June 29th.

Suspect smashes through front door of music store

Around 8:15 PM, Richland Patrol officers were called to the Uptown Shopping area, on the Jadwin Side or west side, about a break-in at Music Unlimited.

The suspect had already fled the scene, but witnesses said the man had bashed through the glass door of the business, located at 1360 Jadwin. The bystanders said the man was inside the store. They pointed him out to officers as he was leaving the Uptown area.

Get our free mobile app

Police were able to track him down, and found he had Fentanyl pills and other drug paraphernalia on his person. Officers said initially it didn't appear he had taken anything from the store, the investigation continues into why the man broke in and if any other crimes were committed.

He is now facing multiple charges and is in the Benton County Jail.