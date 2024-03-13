Drug Dealer Who Ran Pasco Stash House Sentenced to 15 Years

The US District Court for Eastern WA announced Wednesday a man will spend 15 years in Federal prison for his role in running a drug ring that included a Pasco stash house.

Man had drugs in plain sign, Fentanyl pills on floor near an infant

The court said Etzael Bejar-Cardenas pleaded guilty to charges related to the drugs, including Fentanyl.

Multiple members of his family have been involved, according to court papers, in drug trafficking for some time. Two years ago, Pasco Police, the DEA, and other law enforcement agents began to investigate a suspected Pasco drug "stash" house.

The US Attorney's Office released a statement about the case that read in part:

“When police knocked and announced their presence at the home where Bejar-Cardenas was staying at the time, a 15-year-old flushed an unknown quantity of fentanyl pills down the toilet. During a search of the mother’s bedroom, multiple firearms were located in a safe with $30,000 in U.S. currency, and an AR-15 style rifle was located under the teenager’s bunk bed. There also were a small amount of loose fentanyl pills located on the floor of the residence, where an infant resided along with other members of Bejar-Cardenas’s family.”

Cardenas was not there, and it was learned he fled to Mexico. However, he continued to "take orders" for the drugs from people in Eastern WA. He ended up meeting with an undercover Federal agent in an attempt to set up yet another stash house in Pasco. Shortly after that attempt, he was arrested.