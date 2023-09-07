Drone Footage Shows Capture of Grant County Hit-And-Run Suspect

Suspect located by drone (GCSO) Suspect located by drone (GCSO) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released some drone footage showing the apprehension of a wanted hit-and-run suspect from an incident last Saturday.

Suspect accused of causing a hit-and-run accident then fleeing scene

Last Saturday, the GCSO responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash near Milepost 184 on Interstate 90, which is east of Kittitas, and near the Grant County line.

The at-fault driver fled the scene, then attempted to hide in a cornfield, after traveling a sizeable distance on foot.

With help from the GCSO drone, the suspect, identified as 57-year-old Russel E. Fenwick of Fremont Ohio, was located and captured without incident. This video drone footage shows him being led out of the field by Deputies. He's now in the Grant County jail.