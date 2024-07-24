Driver Arrested in Hit-And-Run on 63-Year-Old Kennewick Bike Rider

Thanks in part to a witness's dashcam footage Police were able to identify the suspect vehicle.

Man hit while riding a bike, the driver fled the scene

Kennewick Police have announced an arrest in the hit-and-run incident on a bike rider from Monday.

Around 4:39 PM, a 63-year-old man was riding his bike on Paul Parish Drive (Columbia Park Trail) between Columbia Center Boulevard and Edison, in the park.

A white Honda struck the rider, inflicting injury. According to reports the driver of the Honda did stop initially, but left before first responders arrived.

Thanks to dash cam footage from another driver, KPD was able to ID the suspect vehicle, and located 34-year-old Tyson Sturgeon of Kennewick. He was arrested and charged with Hit-And-Run With Injury, a felony.

The rider did sustain some broken ribs and lacerations but is expected to make a full recovery.