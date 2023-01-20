Did This Car Get Airborne in Kennewick Roundabout Crash?

Early Friday morning, Kennewick Police say this car may have left the ground in a roundabout crash.

18-year-old female driver arrested for DUI

Around 3:42 AM Friday morning, Officers responded to the roundabout in Kennewick at West 27th and Vancouver after several calls came into dispatch about a vehicle that had reportedly gotten airborne and then crashed.

KPD said the reporting party said the sedan went straight through the roundabout, then possibly left the ground before slamming back to the road.

Upon arrival officers found this car sitting disabled facing westbound in the eastbound lanes.

During the preliminary investigation, officers quickly established probable cause to arrest the 18-year-old female driver for DUI. Her name was not released.

No official word from KPD if the car did leave the ground, but judging from the suspension damage, it appears quite likely. The investigation continues.