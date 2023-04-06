Dead Man Found by Canal North of Sunnyside Identified

Tuesday, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported the discovery of a deceased man near a canal north of Sunnyside.

  The man now identified by coroner

Tuesday evening, Deputies were called to the 100 block of Williamson Road, which is about 3 miles north of the Sunnyside city limits. They were called to assist Sunnyside Police with the discovery of the body.

The man had sustained at least one gunshot wound, but Deputies did not say where the man had been hit.

Now, Thursday, April 6th The YCSO released information the man has been identified as 28-year-old Ernesto A Monzon-Chaidez from Sunnyside.

Authorities are regarding this now as a homicide investigation, anyone with any information is urged to notify the YCSO or Sunnyside Police. You can call (509)574-2566. Officials say all leads are confidential.

