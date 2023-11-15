DEA Busts Grants Pass Oregon Drug Ring, 24 Arrests, 37 Guns Seized

DEA and other agencies break up Oregon drug ring (DEA) DEA and other agencies break up Oregon drug ring (DEA) loading...

Wednesday, November 15th, the Seattle office of the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) announced the breakup of a major drug ring located near Grants Pass, OR.

A lot of arrests made, and weapons found

The list of persons arrested was not yet made public, but the DEA says 24 people were arrested, and authorities seized 37 firearms that were being used by the operation.

The Grants Pass Police Department, Oregon State Patrol, and DEA began to investigate 18 months ago, and it culminated with 9 search warrants being served in and around the Grants Pass area.

According to the DEA:

"Even before Tuesday’s enforcement action, the team had already seized 40 pounds of methamphetamine and more than nine pounds of fentanyl. Very small amounts of fentanyl-just two milligrams-can be deadly. The fentanyl seized had the potential to yield more than 144,000 deadly doses. These numbers will increase as the evidence collected in the search warrants is processed."

Confiscated Oregon drugs (DEA)

Ten other agencies in Oregon also assisted in the investigation. Authorities did not say if more arrests are coming.