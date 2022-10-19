Crime, Drug Spree Gets Moses Lake Man 17 Years in Prison
Thursday, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA (Feds) announced a Moses Lake man will spend 17 years in prison for a drug and crime spree.
One of the guns the man stole ended up being used in a child homicide
34-year-old Guillermo Valdez of Moses Lake was formally sentenced this week for his role in the crimes.
On February 24, 2021, Valdez broke into a residence in Spokane County and stole 11 firearms, then with an accomplice, trafficked and sold them.
3 days later, one of those guns was used in a homicide that caused a death of a child in Othello. Authorities were pursuing and searching for him, then in April, his luck ran out.
On April 2, 2021, he led a Washington State Trooper on a chase at speeds of 90-100 MPH before crashing his car. During the chase, he was seen throwing a bag out the window that contained meth and a firearm. He fled on foot after the crash and was found hiding in a tree.
Finally, in July of 2021, he was arrested with a large number of drugs, including meth, some of which were discovered hidden inside a child's bedroom in his home in Moses Lake. US Attorney's officials say he will spend 204 months, or about 17 years, in prison.
