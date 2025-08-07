Benton County Deputies Round Up Crash-And-Run Driver, Suspects

Initially, Deputies were unable to located the driver and a passenger.

Benton County Deputies locate suspect driver

Around 4:15 AM Wednesday morning, Benton County Deputies were called to E 3rd. Ave. in east Kennewick about a violent crash.

Benton County Sheriff's Department - media release Benton County Sheriff's Department - media release loading...

Benton County Sheriff's Department - media release Benton County Sheriff's Department - media release loading...

Officers said the Honda slammed into some jersey barriers, injuring two passengers. They were abandoned by the driver and another passenger, who fled on foot.

Get our free mobile app

Both injured passengers said they did not know the driver. Deputies searched the surrounding area with thermal imaging devices that track heat sources but did not locate the driver and other passenger.

However, after a more thorough search Officers located the two. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault. No word if charges against the passenger who fled.