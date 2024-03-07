8-Year-Old Pasco Native Goes Viral With Stunning Performance

For many 8 year-olds, the week that Pasco's Kinsley Murray has had might be a bit much. After all, how many kids her age are in Indianapolis, Indiana, then Dayton, Ohio, and finishing in Durham, North Carolina in about a week's time.

For Kinsley, it's nothing new as she has been travelling and performing at sporting events since she was two years old. She has performed in her own backyard at Tri-City Dust Devils games as well as around the State.

The above picture is of on of Kinsley's performances before a University of Washington men's basketball game in 2022 at the age of 6. She has also performed for both the men's and women's squads at Gonzaga and at Pullman before a Cougs game.

In fact, her performance before the Lady Zags game against Idaho in 2022 grabbed over 1 million views on TikTok. More recently she was invited to sing Francis Scott Key's tribute to our young Nation before the Indiana Pacers game against the Toronto Raptors.

Kinsley once again went viral with close to 1.5 million people catching her most recent performance on YouTube and over 26 million on TikTok. Not only is that contained in the above video, but you can also see the aspiring professional's version of the Canadian National Anthem.

After her performance in front of the Pacer's fans Monday, Kinsley sang before the Dayton Flyers game on Tuesday, then to Xavier University Thursday, before the big finale. That was Sunday before the Duke Blue Devils beat former WSU Coach Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers in Durham, NC.