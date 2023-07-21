City of Richland Invites Applicants for Community Block Grants
The City of Richland says the application process for Community Block Grants is now open and will remain open until August 18th.
Community Block Grants can be used for a lot of purposes
According to the city:
"The CDBG program can fund a wide range of activities such as :
• Community facilities
• Housing rehabilitation, infrastructure in support of affordable housing
• Sewer, water, streets/sidewalks, and other infrastructure
• Public Services"
A total of $225,000 will be available to apply for by non-profit or other public agencies that serve the citizens of Richland.
Some of the previous projects funded by Community Block Grants include: (from 2022)
|Elijah Family Homes
|Transition to Success Program
|$15,000
|Elijah Family Homes
|Youth Scholarship Program
|$3,500
|The Arc of the Tri-Cities
|Partners in Pals Program
|$9,600
|Girls Scouts of E. WA & N. ID
|Outreach / Pathfinders
|$6,000
|Senior Life Resources
|Meals on Wheels Program
|$10,000
|Domestic Violence Services
|Roof Replacement
|$14,200
|Richland Parks & Public Facilities
|Removal of Barriers & Installation of ADA Ramps
|$34,000
To apply for a Block Grant or get more information from the City of Richland, click here.
