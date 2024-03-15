Children Survive Fatal Royal City DV Shooting, Suspected Suicide

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the death of a man during what they believe was a Domestic Violence incident near Royal City was self-inflicted.

911 call came in around 7:30PM Thursday night

The GCSO and Royal City Police were called to a home in the 100-block of Grape Drive Northwest in Royal City. Children inside the home made the call and reported a man had shot a woman, and then shot himself.

Authorities say evidence appears to show the man first shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself. An earlier report indicated both victims were airlifted to regional hospitals, but the man later died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

The woman is being treated at an undisclosed trauma center, but as of the last report, has survived. The man's name has been withheld until relatives can be notified. The GCSO has called the incident "relationship violence."

The GCSO did not say what the relationship was between the man, the woman, and the children.

Fortunately, none of the children were harmed, and they are with caregivers. No other details have been released, the Royal City PD will handle the lead on the investigation.