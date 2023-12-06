Cattle Euthanized After Big Semi-Crash Near Moses Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate an overnight crash involving a cattle truck near Moses Lake.

64 cattle were onboard the trailer

The accident, which happened late at night, involved a semi truck towing a large cattle trailer with 64 animals on board. The accident scene was at the intersection of Road 1-Southeast and Road U-Southeast about 10 miles east of Moses Lake.

The GCSO did not release information on how the crash occurred, or the other vehicle(s) involved, but said the truck and trailer were on their side blocking Road 1 SE.

Five of the cattle were injured to the point where they had to be euthanized at the scene, with assistance from Grant County Fire District 4, El Oro Cattle Company, and Agrifix Towing.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, no other information was released.

