5 of the Best Deals You’ll Find at Washington State Costco’s

These Five Items Will Make Shopping At Washington and Oregon's Costco Worth It

My wife is an avid Costco shopper and I finally broke down and got a card as well. I've always known that Costco had some good deals but after a little snooping, I discovered some even better deals that might interest you.



Costco Profits Rise In Weak Economy Getty Images loading...

Here Are Five Of The Best Deals You'll Find At Costco In Washington and Oregon

So the #1 reason why I normally don't shop at Costco is because of bulk sizes. If you are a family of four or more, it makes total sense but as my wife and I are now empty-nesters, sometimes it just didn't make sense to buy in bulk.

Now that I'm an active Costco shopper these days, it occurred to me that there are plenty of deals to be had and I thought I'd spotlight five items that you can save on especially if you shop in Washington or Oregon.

5 of the Best Deals You’ll Find at Washington State And Oregon's Costco Want to save money? These five items at Costco will save you a bunch of cash. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

As you can see, Costco has plenty of good deals. I was equally surprised to discover that Costco also offers insurance and other programs that you wouldn't even think about so your card does have a lot of value...you just have to use which is something I need to work on.

