Big USPS Open House, Hiring Event Coming to Pasco, Yakima, Walla Walla

Pasco post office (google street view) Pasco post office (google street view) loading...

The US Postal Service says it's in big need of a wide variety of workers, and a major open house hiring event is coming.

Thursday, September 14th, the event will be in Pasco, Yakima, and Walla Walla

According to the USPS:

"Our goal is to fill thousands of positions all over the state. In most areas the need is especially urgent for mail carriers, clerks, and mail handlers. However, interested applicants should always check with their local Post Office for information on available positions."

43 job fair open houses will be held in WA State, all of them will be from 10 AM to 2 PM. Officials say a wide variety of positions will be available to apply for, from carriers to inside-building opportunities.

No appointments are needed, it's a walk-in event. Postal representatives will be at all the sites to provide information and answer questions. The majority of the requirements to apply are as follows:

"Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. However in some instances, interested candidates can also be 16 with a high school diploma. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays."

The Pasco event will be held at the main USPS facility at 3500 West Court Street, the Walla Walla event at 128 North 2nd. Ave, and in Yakima at 205 West Washington Ave. Thursday, September 14th from 10 AM to 2 PM.